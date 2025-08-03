QS Best Student Cities In Asia 2026: Seoul And Tokyo Top The List

Seoul takes the top spot, and Tokyo comes in second in Asia in the QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking. These Asian cities excel in education, job opportunities, and student satisfaction!

Asian cities are increasingly dominating global education rankings. In the QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking, Seoul, South Korea, has emerged as the world's best student city, surpassing London. Asian cities hold the top two spots globally, with Seoul in first place and Tokyo, Japan, in second. This highlights the growing international importance of Asian cities in education, employment, and student satisfaction.Seoul scored a perfect 100, excelling in all key criteria. Notably, it achieved 93.3 in "Employer Activity," 90.2 in "Desirability," and 51.8 in "Affordability." The student-friendly environment and globally recognized educational institutions played a key role in Seoul's achievement. According to QS and education experts, Korean universities are known for their flexible and student-centered teaching methods. Professors integrate practical activities like group discussions, projects, and presentations with theoretical subjects, encouraging active student participation.Tokyo, ranked second globally, achieved an overall score of 99.9. It leads with a perfect 100 in "Employer Activity." With high scores of 91 in "Desirability" and 87.1 in "Student View," Tokyo is a strong choice for international students.Besides Seoul and Tokyo, several other Asian cities feature prominently in the QS rankings. Singapore (11th globally) remains a popular destination with its strong "Student View" (93.8) and "Desirability" (89.8) scores, although its "Affordability" (28.7) is lower.Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (12th globally), is recognized for its high "Affordability" (73) and balanced educational opportunities. Beijing, China (13th globally), stands out with 90.2 in "Employer Activity" and 76 in "Affordability."In addition, cities like Taipei (Taiwan), Hong Kong SAR, Kyoto (Japan), Shanghai (China Mainland), and Bangkok (Thailand) are among the leading student cities. These latest rankings highlight the growing importance of Asian cities in global education, based on educational quality, employment prospects, and student satisfaction.