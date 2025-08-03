Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Activists Picket Iranian Embassy In London Over Three Years Of Shahed Terror On Ukrainian Cities

Activists Picket Iranian Embassy In London Over Three Years Of Shahed Terror On Ukrainian Cities


2025-08-03 01:04:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to a Ukrinform correspondent by the Ukrainian Students Union.

The Ukrainian Student Union, together with the organizations“Support Ukraine” and“Women Fight 4 UA,” took part in the event, and well-known representatives of the Iranian diaspora also joined in, according to the statement.

Danilo Nikiforov, representative of the Student Union of Ukraine, said:“We protest against Iran's continued support for the Russian military machine and, above all, against the supply of”Shaheds," which have been terrorizing Ukrainian cities for over three years. We call on the British government to shut down 'charitable organisations' linked to the IRGC that spread Tehran's propaganda and help finance the production of drones that kill civilians."

Activists point out that large-scale Russian strikes using drones are carried out under license from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, two UK-registered charities, Dar Al Hekma Trust and Abrar Islamic Foundation, are currently under investigation by the Charity Commission and Counter Terrorism Police over serious allegations of links to terrorism, financial misconduct, and abuse of their charitable status.

Read also: Ukraine, Israel launch strategic dialogue on Iran ian threat – FM Sybiha

"Due to the leniency of the British Charity Commission, more and more Russian-Iranian drones are being launched every night. How much longer can we allow murders to be hidden behind the mask of charity?" said Danylo Nikiforov.

As reported by Ukrinform, the US government announced sanctions against organizations and individuals in four countries that provided for the development and production of UAVs in Iran.

Photos provided by the Ukrainian Students' Union

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109877509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search