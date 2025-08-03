Activists Picket Iranian Embassy In London Over Three Years Of Shahed Terror On Ukrainian Cities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to a Ukrinform correspondent by the Ukrainian Students Union.

The Ukrainian Student Union, together with the organizations“Support Ukraine” and“Women Fight 4 UA,” took part in the event, and well-known representatives of the Iranian diaspora also joined in, according to the statement.

Danilo Nikiforov, representative of the Student Union of Ukraine, said:“We protest against Iran's continued support for the Russian military machine and, above all, against the supply of”Shaheds," which have been terrorizing Ukrainian cities for over three years. We call on the British government to shut down 'charitable organisations' linked to the IRGC that spread Tehran's propaganda and help finance the production of drones that kill civilians."

Activists point out that large-scale Russian strikes using drones are carried out under license from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, two UK-registered charities, Dar Al Hekma Trust and Abrar Islamic Foundation, are currently under investigation by the Charity Commission and Counter Terrorism Police over serious allegations of links to terrorism, financial misconduct, and abuse of their charitable status.

"Due to the leniency of the British Charity Commission, more and more Russian-Iranian drones are being launched every night. How much longer can we allow murders to be hidden behind the mask of charity?" said Danylo Nikiforov.

As reported by Ukrinform, the US government announced sanctions against organizations and individuals in four countries that provided for the development and production of UAVs in Iran.

Photos provided by the Ukrainian Students' Union