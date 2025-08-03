Speedprints Ghana Ltd Expands Services To Include Government Tender Printing And Book Publishing

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 2, 2025 12:29 am - SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd now offers expert government tender printing and book publishing services in Ghana.

SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd, a trusted name in Ghana's printing industry, is expanding its range of professional printing solutions to meet increasing demand in two essential areas: government tender printing and book publishing. Known for excellence in screen and booklet printing, SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd is now offering government tender printing services tailored to meet the strict requirements of public sector procurement. With confidentiality, precision, and quality at the core of every project, the company ensures that clients submitting bids for public contracts can rely on professional and compliant document presentation.

“Our team understands the importance of accuracy and security in government tender printing,” says the Managing Director of SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd.“We provide printing services that align with government regulations and submission guidelines, helping our clients gain a competitive edge.”

In addition to tender printing, SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd has expanded into book publishing, providing end-to-end services for aspiring and established authors. From manuscript formatting and layout to cover design and final printing, the company is committed to helping writers bring their stories, ideas, and research to life in beautifully printed books. The decision to offer book publishing services comes in response to a growing demand from educational institutions, religious organizations, and independent authors across Ghana. SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd provides cost-effective packages, professional editing support, and print-on-demand options to make book publishing more accessible than ever.

Whether you're preparing a bid for a government contract or looking to publish your first book, SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd has the tools, team, and technology to deliver.

About SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd

SpeedPrints Ghana Ltd is a full-service printing company based in Ghana, offering professional screen printing, booklet printing, government tender printing, and book publishing. The company is committed to delivering high-quality printed materials with fast turnaround times and competitive pricing.

