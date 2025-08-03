Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SpaceX Sends Four-Person Crew to ISS

2025-08-03 01:03:21
(MENAFN) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off successfully on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, transporting four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Crew-11 expedition.

Launching at 11:43 a.m. local time (1643GMT), the spacecraft carried NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan’s Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

The operation, initially intended for Thursday, was postponed due to "inclement weather."

Despite facing similar atmospheric concerns on Friday, the launch went ahead as intended.

The group is anticipated to reach the ISS following a 15-hour voyage.

During their six-month stay, the astronauts will perform scientific investigations, including "stem cell research" and "plant biology."

