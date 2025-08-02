Visa-Free Access For Egyptians To 49 Countries Here's The Full List

From thrilling safaris in Kenya to the pristine beaches of the Maldives, Egyptian passport holders enjoy a wide range of destinations they can visit visa-free-no embassy queues, no piles of paperwork.

The Egyptian passport climbed two places in the Henley Passport Index 2025, reaching 85th position-sharing the rank with Cameroon and Turkmenistan-after holding the 87th spot last year.

Most of the destinations offering Egyptians a smooth, visa-free or easy visa process are located in Africa, with numerous neighbouring and regional countries opening their doors without lengthy procedures.

Asia comes next, with several popular travel spots in the region also providing simplified entry requirements for Egyptian passport holders.

In general, the list comprises 49 countries and territories, including nations that require Egyptians to get a Visa on arrival (VOA) or a prior electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

The ETA is a much easier authorisation than the e-visa. It is considered a mere pre-screening for visa-exempt travellers who don't need a visa but still need prior online clearance before boarding.

Here's the full list of visa-free countries for Egyptians:

Africa (20 destinations): Benin, Burundi (VOA), Cape Verde Islands (VOA), Comoro Islands (VOA), Djibouti (VOA), Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau (VOA), Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives (VOA), Mauritius, Mozambique (VOA), Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles (ETA), Somalia (VOA), Tanzania (VOA), The Gambia, Zimbabwe (VOA)

Asia (14 destinations) : Cambodia (VOA), Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Indonesia (VOA), Iran, Jordan, Laos (VOA), Lebanon (VOA), Macau (Special Administrative Region of China), Malaysia, Nepal (VOA), Sri Lanka (ETA), Tajikistan (VOA), Timor-Leste (VOA), Yemen (VOA)

The Americas (7 destinations): Barbados, Bolivia (VOA), Dominica, Haiti, Nicaragua (VOA), Saint Kitts and Nevis (ETA), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Oceania (8 destinations): Cook Islands, Kiribati, Micronesia, The Marshall Islands (VOA), Niue, Palau Islands (VOA), Samoa (VOA), Tuvalu (VOA)

E-visa

Thirty-eight countries require a prior e-visa for Egyptians to be allowed in, and they are:

Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Colombia, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, Moldova, Montserrat, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Sao Tome and Principe, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Syria, Thailand, Togo, Türkiye, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zambia.

For the Egyptian expatriate community in the UAE-estimated at over 400,000 people-the list of visa-free travel destinations continues to grow, with Armenia and Georgia being the latest additions.