Russian Attacks Damaged 179 Buildings In Kharkiv In July
“In July, enemy shelling damaged 179 residential buildings. In both apartment blocks and the private sector, 4,671 windows were smashed. All of them have been temporarily covered with OSB panels. Repairs to damaged roofs have been completed in full,” Terekhov noted.
He added that Russian forces also targeted several enterprises and critical infrastructure facilities, including a boiler house in the Kyivskyi district that served 53,000 residents.
“The damage there is severe-we won't be able to fully restore the system before winter. However, we're already preparing alternative solutions to ensure no household is left without heat,” the mayor said.Read also: Russian drone strike on Kharkiv : Number of injured rises to 11
Terekhov also reported strikes on a transformer substation, educational institutions, public utilities, roads, bus stops, tram tracks, and other infrastructure.
He emphasized that after each attack, mobile administrative service centers are quickly deployed near affected buildings, allowing residents to immediately apply for state compensation.
As reported by Ukrinform, following a Molniya drone attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv, the number of confirmed victims has risen to 11.
