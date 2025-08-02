Altaf Bukhari Backs Mirwaiz's Call For Cbms In J&K
Bukhari welcomed the appeal made by the Mirwaiz during his Friday sermon at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, where the religious and political leader urged the Centre to make sincere efforts to heal the longstanding disconnect.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bukhari said,“Mirwaiz's call for the Centre to address the 'dil ki doori' between New Delhi and J&K is a significant and meaningful appeal. It reflects his realisation and acknowledgment of the fact that the resolution of all issues concerning J&K lies solely with the Government of India.”
He further said the Centre must respond positively to this outreach and initiate steps toward reconciliation."The Centre should respond to his appeal positively by initiating much-needed CBMs to bridge the 'dil ki doori' - a commitment also made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi," Bukhari wrote.
