Aalimousine And Sedan Extends Chauffeur Services To Baltimore And BWI Airport

Washington DC-Based Chauffeur Service Broadens Reach to Meet Growing Regional Demand

VIENNA, WA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AAlimousine and Sedan, a locally based chauffeured transportation provider in Washington, D.C., is currently expanding its specialized services to Baltimore and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The expansion is driven by the growing need for high-quality and reliable ground transportation service linking the DC metro with Maryland.Enhanced Chauffeured Services at BWI AirportThe introduction of limousine service BWI airport was based on the data obtained within the past 18 months, which indicated a notable rise in ride requests to and from the airport. BWI is an international and domestic airport that serves Anne Arundel County, and it is ranked as one of the busiest airports in the region. With the direct service to BWI, the company plans to simplify the ground travel of passengers whose itineraries include this key transit point.“We are constantly concerned about offering trusted and comfortable travelling to our customers,” said a spokesperson for AAlimousine and Sedan.“Our progression to Baltimore and BWI was the natural move in serving the interests of the growing number of our clients in the area.”The extended car service BWI airport aims to offer scheduled and on-time transportation to diverse passengers. Fleet incorporates sedans and SUVs that will serve Washington, DC, northern Virginia, and Maryland destinations. Contrary to typical on-demand service, this service enables travelers to pre-order pick-ups and drop-offs associated with a particular airline scheduleReliable Coverage Throughout Baltimore, MarylandBesides the airports, the company has extended its operation map to Baltimore City. Baltimore has experienced a growing demand in organized transportation services, especially among professionals attending conferences, medical tourists who visit reputable hospitals, and visitors to local institutions. To respond to this demand, AAlimousine and Sedan has introduced limousine service in Baltimore , MD, with routes covering major landmarks, commercial zones, and residential areas. This expansion brings the company's established transportation standards to Maryland's largest city, offering consistent service for both corporate travel and scheduled events."Baltimore and BWI Airport serve as critical hubs for business and tourism in the Mid-Atlantic," noted a company representative. "This expansion allows us to provide continuous, reliable transportation options throughout the entire travel journey."Industry analysts note the timing aligns with broader sector trends, as the chauffeured transportation industry reports a 19% year-over-year increase in corporate bookings nationwide. The Maryland expansion positions AAlimousine and Sedan to meet growing demand for premium, reliable ground transportation in the region's key commercial and transportation centers.About AAlimousine and SedanAAlimousine and Sedan is a luxury transportation company based serving Washington, Maryland, and Virginia areas. Its fleet consists of sedans, stretch limousines, and SUVs offering airport transfers, special events, and corporate travel. The company offers door-to-door chauffeur services to major airports (BWI, Dulles, and Reagan National). For more information or to book a ride, visit the website or call 1-800-864-5430.Locate AAlimousine And Sedan:,+Vienna,+VA+22182,+United+States/@38.9106955,-77.3088648,12z/data=!4m8!4m7!1m0!1m5!1m1!1s0x89b7b268c2ef79d5:0xb903d9feae81338a!2m2!1d-77.2264639!2d38.9107245?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDcwNi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3DFor More Information:Company Name: AAlimousine and SedanContact Person: Asif RafiqueEmail: ...Address: 1964 Gallows Road, Suite 345, Vienna, 22182.Country: USAURL to Company Contact Information:Social Media Platforms:InstagramTwitterFacebook

