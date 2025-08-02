“Joyful”: Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Bail For Kerala Nuns Arrested In Chhattisgarh

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Terming it a "joyful" day, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday welcomed the release of the NIA Special Court's decision to grant bail to two Kerala-based nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh on human trafficking charges."This is a very joyful day. We made efforts for their release. We set out 5 days ago, and we've completed whatever tasks we were given," the former Union Minister told the mediaperson outside Durg jail, where he received the two nuns after their release MP P Sandosh Kumar and other leaders were also present to receive them.

Nuns Granted Conditional Bail

Two Kerala-based nuns arrested earlier in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on charges of human trafficking have been granted bail by a local court, their legal counsel confirmed on Saturday. Gopa Kumar, representing the nuns, told ANI, "A case of human trafficking was registered under BNS section 143. We argued that this section cannot be applied to the case. So the court has granted bail today. They cannot go out of India, and a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each needs to be furnished. The bail will be granted in a few hours."

Investigation Conditions Imposed

An advocate representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is handling aspects of the case, also confirmed the development."The bail order has been passed, and conditional bail has been given to them. The conditions include that they must not leave India and can not influence the investigation. Around five such conditions have been imposed. We have received the court order and will study it in detail," the NIA counsel said Friday, a special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district took up the bail application of three persons, including the two nuns, in the case. The court reserved its order for today. The defence counsel argued that there was no material evidence to suggest that the accused indulged in forcible religious conversion or human trafficking nuns from Kerala were arrested at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25. (ANI)