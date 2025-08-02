WWE Summerslam 2025: Will Cody Rhodes End John Cena's Title Reign?

For the first time ever, WWE SummerSlam has evolved into a historic two-night event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, scheduled for August 2 and 3, 2025. As WWE's second-biggest show of the year, the expanded spectacle features 12 confirmed matches, nearly every major championship on the line, and headline drama centered around the Undisputed WWE Championship rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes on Night 2.

Double Turn Speculation

Much of the anticipation surrounds John Cena, as speculation mounts about a definitive shift in his character. Following a controversial heel turn earlier in the year-a move that never fully connected with the fanbase-Cena has shown recent signs of returning to his classic babyface persona. At WWE Backlash, viewers witnessed an emotionally open Cena, and his most recent SmackDown segment with Cody Rhodes further fueled expectations; Cena directly addressed the audience, suggesting they'd“finally see the real me” at SummerSlam. This aligns with several hints over the past weeks, depicting Cena's readiness to embrace the heroic legacy that has defined most of his career. Reports confirm that as of the go-home SmackDown, Cena has indeed reverted to his fan-favorite role, setting the stage for an emotionally charged farewell as his retirement tour continues through 2025.

An intriguing subplot is the potential for a dramatic double turn. Cody Rhodes, whose growing edge has been highlighted by more aggressive tactics and ambiguous online messaging, appears on the cusp of his own heel transformation. His behavior, both in and out of the ring, hints at a willingness to“sell his soul” for victory-somewhat reminiscent of iconic character shifts from wrestling's past. Experts and insiders suggest that WWE could use this high-profile rematch to orchestrate a double turn on par with the legendary Austin–Hart switch at WrestleMania 13.

WWE Resets the Narrative

Cena's recent heel run-while bold and creatively ambitious-has generally been viewed as a misstep. The storyline lost momentum after initial interference from The Rock and Travis Scott disappeared from TV, leaving Cena's character with little direction or emotional depth. While it produced a handful of standout moments, particularly against CM Punk and Randy Orton, the consensus is that Cena's enduring connection with fans is best served by a return to his heroic roots, especially as his in-ring career nears its end.

With WWE reportedly determined to reshape the narrative, Cena's return to the role that made him an all-time great may culminate with a passing of the torch. Many see SummerSlam as the ideal point for Cody Rhodes to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship-possibly through controversial means-while allowing Cena's storied run to close on a note truer to his legacy.

Official Prediction: Cody Rhodes is likely to defeat John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship, cementing his own transformation and sending Cena off as the beloved hero the WWE Universe remembers.