Indian Army Felicitated For Its Role In Organ Donation And Transplantation Drive

New Delhi: Indian Army's Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area was felicitated on Saturday for its contribution in the field of Organ Donation and Transplantation, on the occasion of the 15th edition of Indian Organ Donation Day in the national capital.

According to an official, the medical branch has created a national record of organ pledging in a single day campaign, whereby over 26,000 individuals from Indian Army pledged their organs for the noble cause of organ donation.

Being conducted by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), it has been the government's effort to streamline the organ donation and transplant so that more and more citizens can benefit from it.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who was the chief guest at the event, said:“We are committed to improving the infrastructure and availability of trained manpower to ensure timely and smooth movement of organs between cities and stated and successful organ transplants.”

The 15th edition of Indian Organ Donation Day conducted under the year-long national campaign "Angdaan- Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan", dispels myths and misconceptions, and motivating citizens to pledge for organ donation.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda stated that“today is a day that celebrates the spirit of giving compassion, hope and triumph of life over the loss. Organ donation is one of the noblest acts of humanity. In a world where medical science has made incredible progress, the gift of an organ is one of the most profound contributions one can make for someone else.”

Nadda also stated that“since the launch of Aadhar based NOTTO online pledge website in 2023, more than 3.30 lakh citizens have pledged their organs to donate, marking a historic moment in public participation. This surge in pledge registration reflects a growing awareness and dedication amongst the citizens towards this shared goal.”

He further added that“due to the unwavering dedication of our transplant professionals, India achieved a remarkable milestone of performing over 18,900 organ transplants in 2024, the highest ever recorded in a single year. This is a significant leap from fewer than 5,000 transplants in 2013.”

India ranks third globally in the total number of organ transplants, behind only the United States of America and China.

Underlining the Government's efforts for organ transplantation, Nadda stated that“to make organ transplant more accessible, financial support of up to ₹15 lakh is provided to poor patients for transplantation of kidneys, liver, heart and lungs under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi.”

“Poor patients are provided support of up to ₹10,000 per month after transplant to cover the medical expenses. Kidney transplant package has also been included in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).”

As part of the national campaign "Angdaan- Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan”, Organ Donation Month was observed from July 1st – July 31st, 2025 various awareness activities such as webinars and setting up of pledging and information kiosks among others were organized nationwide.