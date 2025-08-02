Startup Kashmir Holds Saturday Mentorship To Boost Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar– In a step toward nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in Kashmir Valley,on Saturday organized its weekly, themed“Open Session: Let's Talk Entrepreneurship and Startups”. The event drew a diverse group of budding entrepreneurs, students, and early-stage startups from across Kashmir for a day filled with insights, inspiration, and idea exchange.

The session began with attendees discussing business ideas, sharing challenges they face in their startup journeys, and seeking guidance on scaling their ventures. The open format allowed for rich interactions between mentors and participants, creating an inclusive and collaborative environment.

Speaking during the session, Shahid Ansari , program lead at Startup Kashmir, emphasized the importance of community support in early entrepreneurship.“Many of these startups are in their ideation or early growth phase and need constant mentorship. We are trying to bridge that gap by giving them a space to talk, learn, and connect,” he said.

“We are also planning targeted sessions on topics like product validation, market entry, funding pitches, and digital branding in the coming weeks.”

Khair Ul Nisa , a core team member of Startup Kashmir, encouraged young innovators not to fear failure and to embrace the learning curve.“The purpose of these mentorship Saturdays is not just to talk but to provide step-by-step guidance. We are now working on curating separate thematic sessions specifically for early-stage startups - covering everything from building MVPs to identifying revenue models,” she noted.“Entrepreneurship can be isolating, and we want these young people to know they are not alone.”

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the initiative.“It's not often that we get access to this kind of mentorship in Kashmir. The feedback we received on our startup pitch was incredibly constructive” said a student who attended the session.

Startup Kashmir reiterated its commitment to developing a robust startup ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir. The team is actively working to connect local talent with national and international mentors, offer tailored support programs, and create opportunities for funding and collaboration