19-Year-Old Girl Returned From Temporarily Occupied Territory Yermak

2025-08-02 03:07:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, shared the news on Telegram.

“Within the framework of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to rescue a 19-year-old girl who had spent almost 11 years in occupation. She deliberately avoided any contact with the occupation authorities and refused to participate in activities aimed at imposing pro-Russian ideology,” Yermak wrote.

Read also: Four more Ukrainian children returned from occupied territories

Despite severe restrictions, the girl remotely completed her Ukrainian secondary education and was admitted to a Ukrainian university.

As previously reported, four more Ukrainian children were recently returned from temporarily occupied territories under the same initiative.

