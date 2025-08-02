19-Year-Old Girl Returned From Temporarily Occupied Territory Yermak
“Within the framework of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to rescue a 19-year-old girl who had spent almost 11 years in occupation. She deliberately avoided any contact with the occupation authorities and refused to participate in activities aimed at imposing pro-Russian ideology,” Yermak wrote.Read also: Four more Ukrainian children returned from occupied territories
Despite severe restrictions, the girl remotely completed her Ukrainian secondary education and was admitted to a Ukrainian university.
As previously reported, four more Ukrainian children were recently returned from temporarily occupied territories under the same initiative.
