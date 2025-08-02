New Tiny Spy Camera Kit Lets You Record Secretly And Safely

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 3:27 am - A new small surveillance device called the Spy DVR Kit is now available. It's designed to record video and audio secretly in almost any place. Smaller than a matchbox - it can hide in buttons, walls, or everyday objects without being noticed.

Tiny Size, Big Features

This spy DVR kit is only 20x25 mm in size-about as small as a coin. You can easily hide it in everyday items or small spaces. Even though it's tiny, it can still clearly record sound and video. It's a great choice for private investigators, security workers, reporters, or anyone who wants to record without being seen.

Stays Hidden from Detectors

One of the biggest features of this kit is that it's immune to bug detectors. That means even the most advanced scanning tools won't find it. It uses passive anti-detection technology, so it doesn't give off any signals that could give it away. You can use it with full peace of mind in places where it's important to stay hidden.

Records When There's Motion

The device has motion detection, so it only records when there's movement. That way, you don't end up with hours of useless video. It saves battery life and storage space, and it helps you focus only on what really matters.

Easy-to-Use Video Files with Time Stamps

The DVR kit records videos as .AVI files, which are easy to open and watch on most computers. Every video file has a timestamp, showing exactly when it was recorded. This is great for keeping clear records, especially if you need to use the footage as evidence.

The device supports storage cards up to 128GB, so you can record for a long time before needing to transfer the files.

Flexible Power Options

You can power the DVR in different ways-either with a battery for portable use or by connecting it to a regular power source for longer setups. It uses very little power and can run for hours or even days without needing attention.

Why choose the DVR all-in-one? Because it's smart, small, and simple. It's a tool you can rely on when you need to see or hear what's really happening-without being seen yourself.



