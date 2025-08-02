403
ROPME Organizes Camp To Educate High-School Students On Marine Life Protection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kazemi
KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) will open in Kuwait tomorrow, Sunday, a summer camp aiming to raise awareness of high-school students about the importance of conserving the marine ecosystems in the Gulf region.
The 14-day event, titled 'Al-Raed Al-Azraq' (the Blue Pioneer), will see interactive lectures, workshops, practical activities and field visits to coastal areas and research institutions with the participation of a group of experts and trainees from several organizations.
Representatives of Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA), the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, the General Directorate of Coast Guard, Kuwait University, Kuwait Oil Co., Kuwait Science Club, and the Scientific Center Kuwait, will contribute to the event, said Marwa Abel - head of ROPME's capacity-building unit.
"The camp is meant to prepare national cadres of leaders of pro-environment action in Kuwait and other members of the ROPME," she said in statements to KUNA.
"The trainees will visit EPA labs to see the processes of sampling and analyzing marine life, including seawater, organisms, fish, creatures and coral reefs.
"They will also have the chance of learning about nautical charts, biodiversity and fish farming," she said, adding that the agenda includes a visit to Al-Wafrah fish farm and a workshop on how to combat marine pollution.
The Kuwait-based ROPME aims to coordinate the efforts of its eight member states (Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) towards protection of the water quality in its sea area and protect the marine life against the pollution. (end)
