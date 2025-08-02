Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reports Fire Contained After Ukrainian Shelling
Doha: The administration of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control in Ukraine, announced that it successfully contained a fire that broke out near the facility following Ukrainian shelling, without causing any damage to the plant or injuries to its staff.
In a Saturday statement, the administration clarified that the shelling resulted in the death of one civilian, while no injuries were reported among the emergency teams operating at the site.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, controlled by Russian forces since the early weeks of the military operation in February 2022, is the largest nuclear power facility in Europe.
Although it is currently non-operational, it still requires electrical power to maintain cooling of the nuclear fuel.
The plant's administration confirmed that radiation levels remain within normal limits and that the situation at the site is under control.
