Piyush Goyal To Discuss Tariff Impact With Exporters Across Key Sectors From August 24
The consultations will include representatives from food processing, textiles, engineering, chemicals, fisheries, IT, and pharmaceuticals.
A separate meeting with leather and footwear exporters is scheduled for August 4 in New Delhi, according to PTI.
The new tariff measure, announced by the US on Friday, could impact nearly half of India's USD 86.5 billion worth of exports to the American market.
Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, petroleum products, and electronics are expected to remain exempt from the duties.
Exporters from the affected sectors-particularly textiles and garments (USD 10.3 billion), gems and jewellery (USD 12 billion), shrimp (USD 2.24 billion), leather and footwear (USD 1.18 billion), animal products (USD 2 billion), chemicals (USD 2.34 billion), and electrical and mechanical machinery (around USD 9 billion)-have urged the government for urgent relief measures to mitigate losses.
“We request immediate government intervention to offset this huge setback. Exporters have their back against the wall and will have to sell below cost to keep factories running and avoid mass layoffs,” said Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).
India's total bilateral trade with the US reached USD 131.8 billion in FY25, with exports accounting for USD 86.5 billion and imports USD 45.3 billion. The US remains India's top export destination.
Despite the setback, India continues trade negotiations with the US in hopes of securing a broader agreement.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment