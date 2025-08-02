Sonam Bajwa Calls Godday Godday Cha Winning National Award A 'Truly Humbling Experience'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) It is a proud moment for Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa as her 2023 Punjabi outing "Godday Godday Cha" has been honored with the National Film Award for 'Best Punjabi Film'.

Calling it a "truly humbling experience", Bajwa expressed her gratitude on social media saying, "So grateful for all the people who worked on this film and made this film happen, and for the audiences for appreciating the film and our efforts in it and now receiving the National Film Award is truly a blessing and one of the biggest rewards, thank you."

Bajwa essayed the role of Rani in Vijay Kumar Arora's directorial.

In addition to this, Tania aka "Nikko" also revealed that she experienced tears of joy after learning about the good news.

She penned on her Instagram handle, "Today I got the news that our film“Godday Godday Chaa” won“NATIONAL AWARD” as“The Best Punjabi Film”. Tears again!!!....but these ones were of JOY.... Immensely grateful . God has been really kind. Congratulations to the whole team."

Tania further spilled her excitement about her upcoming drama,"Phaphey Kuttniyan"

"My next project, which is too close to my heart and I believe my best till now,“Phaphey Kuttniyan” has my deep attachment with it. I am super excited for this upcoming one and I'm fully trying to come back to work as soon as things come back to their right places," wrote.

Pinning her hopes on her next, she added, "Wishing it to receive way more love and way more appreciation for the performance along with another National Award. The film is deeply wired within my heart. Again, Thankful for this Award and working hard for many more. Wishing your love and support always."

"Godday Godday Cha" talks about Rani (played by Bajwa), who makes it her mission to take the women of her village to a baraat at a time when it was just a dream for the women of Punjab to attend a wedding.