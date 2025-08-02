Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Pres. Arrives In Pakistan On Two-Day Visit

2025-08-02 10:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- President of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, arrived on Saturday in the eastern Lahore city, on a two-day visit to Pakistan.
He was received by provincial Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on arrival.
During his stay, the Iranian President is scheduled to meet his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
It is the first official visit of Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan as President of Iran.
The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, said Pakistan Foreign Office. (end)
MENAFN02082025000071011013ID1109876479

