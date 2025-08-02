Qatar Airways Unveils Global Winter Schedule, Increasing Flights To Over 15 Destinations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has introduced increased flights to over 15 global destinations for this year's winter season. The airline is facilitating demand for its services for travellers from all around the globe and continues to offer greater choice and connectivity through its Doha hub, the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

The World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for a record ninth time, has also announced its landmark frequency to London. Qatar Airways marks up to 10 daily flights to London as its highest-ever frequency, which is complemented by British Airways' double daily flights.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said:“Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our 5-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.

This winter, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will launch flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing capacity to three daily flights between the two cities. Qatar Airways will also restart services to Canberra, reinforcing its commitment to enhance connectivity between Australia and the world.

“The latest increase in flight frequency is testament to our continual and unmatched enhancements of experiences for our passengers travelling through the Best Airport in the Middle East – our hub, Hamad International Airport.”

Passengers have greater choice when travelling with Qatar Airways this winter:

Abu Dhabi – increased from five daily flights to up to six

Berlin – increased from 18 weekly flights to up to 21

Cape Town – increased from 10 weekly flights to up to 12

Casablanca – increased from four weekly flights to five

Dublin – increased from 14 weekly flights to 17

Frankfurt – increased from 18 weekly flights to up to 21

Johannesburg – increased from 14 weekly flights to 18

London Heathrow – increased from eight daily flights to up to 10

Madrid – increased from 14 weekly flights to 17

Maldives – increased from three daily flights to up to four

Manchester – increased from 21 weekly flights to up to 24

Phuket – increased from three daily flights to up to four

São Paulo – increased from 14 weekly flights to 18

Sharjah – increased from three daily flights to up to seven

Tokyo Narita – increased from 11 weekly flights to up to 14

Toronto – increased from five weekly flights to seven

The airline's global connectivity is supported by its diverse fleet of young aircraft that includes 54 Boeing 777s equipped with ultra-high-speed Starlink on-board Wi-Fi that is free for all passengers.

Qatar Airways is first airline in the world to fully equip and operate over 50 widebody aircraft with Starlink, and the only carrier in the MENA region offering the service. Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins enjoy free, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft.

The airline is now equipping its Airbus A350 fleet, aiming to complete Starlink installation within the next year.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity. The World's Best Airline enhances its network by continually anticipating market trends and evolving travel demands for destinations to cater to its global community of leisure and business travellers alike.

Bookings can be made here or through the airline's mobile application.