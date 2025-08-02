Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four European Airlines Restart Flights to Israel

2025-08-02 07:54:25
(MENAFN) Several European airlines resumed their flights to Israel on Friday, marking a significant return to normalcy following a temporary suspension due to the recent conflict in the region. Lufthansa (Germany), Austrian Airlines, and LOT Polish Airlines joined Bulgaria Air, which had restarted its operations just a day earlier.

The flights, which originated from Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, and Warsaw, all landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. These services had been halted earlier this year when the escalating fighting between Israel and Iran prompted the closure of Israeli airspace.

As of this month, other carriers are also expected to resume flights to Israel. Air Seychelles, Wizz Air from Hungary, and Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s national airline, are set to restart their services in the coming days.

The disruption began after Israel launched extensive airstrikes on Iran on June 13, targeting key nuclear and military sites. The strikes resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. In retaliation, Iran launched multiple missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets.

A ceasefire was brokered on June 24, following 12 days of intense conflict.

