403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Grapples with Scorching Heat Wave
(MENAFN) Japanese authorities issued urgent warnings Friday as a dangerous heat wave engulfs nearly the entire nation while a severe tropical storm advances toward cooler northern areas.
Kuwana in central Japan blazed at exactly 40C (104F) Friday, extending Japan's streak to three straight days of life-threatening temperatures at or above 40C, a local broadcaster confirmed.
The scorching conditions shattered records earlier this week when Tamba city registered a blistering new national high of 41.2C (106.1F) on Wednesday. Thursday brought no relief as Takahashi endured 40.4C, completing its third consecutive day above the 40C threshold.
Only the Kanto and Tohoku regions remain shielded from the extreme heat due to severe Tropical Storm Krosa's approach toward the area.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued alerts that Krosa could strike Japan's Kanto region—home to capital city Tokyo—as early as Saturday morning.
Officials urged residents to prepare for dangerous high waves, potential mudslides, flooding in vulnerable low-elevation zones, and rapidly rising river levels.
The meteorological agency confirmed this July ranks as Japan's most scorching July on record since measurements began in 1898, media reported—marking the third consecutive year this milestone has been reached.
Kuwana in central Japan blazed at exactly 40C (104F) Friday, extending Japan's streak to three straight days of life-threatening temperatures at or above 40C, a local broadcaster confirmed.
The scorching conditions shattered records earlier this week when Tamba city registered a blistering new national high of 41.2C (106.1F) on Wednesday. Thursday brought no relief as Takahashi endured 40.4C, completing its third consecutive day above the 40C threshold.
Only the Kanto and Tohoku regions remain shielded from the extreme heat due to severe Tropical Storm Krosa's approach toward the area.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued alerts that Krosa could strike Japan's Kanto region—home to capital city Tokyo—as early as Saturday morning.
Officials urged residents to prepare for dangerous high waves, potential mudslides, flooding in vulnerable low-elevation zones, and rapidly rising river levels.
The meteorological agency confirmed this July ranks as Japan's most scorching July on record since measurements began in 1898, media reported—marking the third consecutive year this milestone has been reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment