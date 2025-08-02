Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Grapples with Scorching Heat Wave

Japan Grapples with Scorching Heat Wave


2025-08-02 07:52:59
(MENAFN) Japanese authorities issued urgent warnings Friday as a dangerous heat wave engulfs nearly the entire nation while a severe tropical storm advances toward cooler northern areas.

Kuwana in central Japan blazed at exactly 40C (104F) Friday, extending Japan's streak to three straight days of life-threatening temperatures at or above 40C, a local broadcaster confirmed.

The scorching conditions shattered records earlier this week when Tamba city registered a blistering new national high of 41.2C (106.1F) on Wednesday. Thursday brought no relief as Takahashi endured 40.4C, completing its third consecutive day above the 40C threshold.

Only the Kanto and Tohoku regions remain shielded from the extreme heat due to severe Tropical Storm Krosa's approach toward the area.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued alerts that Krosa could strike Japan's Kanto region—home to capital city Tokyo—as early as Saturday morning.

Officials urged residents to prepare for dangerous high waves, potential mudslides, flooding in vulnerable low-elevation zones, and rapidly rising river levels.

The meteorological agency confirmed this July ranks as Japan's most scorching July on record since measurements began in 1898, media reported—marking the third consecutive year this milestone has been reached.

MENAFN02082025000045017169ID1109876292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search