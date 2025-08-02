Risetcar's Driverless Taxis Are Performing Well In The US, With Jakarta Operations Set To Launch Soon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, MA, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risetcar, an autonomous transportation technology company, has launched its self-driving taxi service in several US cities and achieved encouraging results. The company has received positive customer feedback and generated stable profits.





This success is due to a precise distribution strategy that utilizes high frequency, small batches, and a controlled number of vehicles. This approach creates an efficient and environmentally friendly transportation system.

Risetcar's Jakarta-based operations are scheduled to officially begin operations in October 2025, marking a new chapter in its Southeast Asian expansion. Risetcar is establishing a local operations system to accelerate technical training, system integration, and coordination with local partners and the city government.

A spokesperson for Risetcar Indonesia stated, "We believe Indonesia has great potential for the application of autonomous vehicle technology. With regulatory support and infrastructure development, Jakarta will be one of the first cities in Southeast Asia to experience the benefits of self-driving taxis."

Risetcar also stated that it is committed to continuously expanding the potential of autonomous transportation through technological advancements and cross-industry collaborations, including autonomous delivery of goods and partnerships with more logistics providers.

