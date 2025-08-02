Bangladesh: Interim Govt Finalises July Charter, To Be Presented On Aug 5

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Aug 2 (IANS) Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has finalised the draft of the July Charter, which will be presented on the evening of August 5, the Chief Advisor's Press Wing said in a statement on Saturday.

It will be presented before the nation in the presence of all parties involved in last year's July demonstrations, it stated.

The Advisor to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Mahfuj Alam, also took to his social media, stating that the July Proclamation will be announced on August 5.

"The July Proclamation is now a reality, and it must be announced by 5 August. I am grateful to everyone for keeping the issue alive in the public interest and paving the way for its implementation," he posted.

The interim government has sent the final draft of the proclamation to several parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), and others, seeking recommendations on any matter of the reform proposal, local media reported.

Reports suggest that as major differences emerged among key political parties in Bangladesh, the National Consensus Commission (NCC) of the country struggled to reach an agreement on several reform proposals during the second round of the dialogue.

On Thursday, Vice President of the NCC Ali Riaz stated that the political leaders bear the primary responsibility for implementing the July National Charter.

"The prime and fundamental responsibility of implementing the Charter lies with political leaders. We believe that you, who have reached consensus on various issues, are capable of creating the path for implementation. The NCC will play the role of a catalyst, both formally and informally, in this process," he said.

The political parties particularly opposed the provision to implement reform proposals within two years of forming the government after the national elections and demanded that the July Charter be incorporated into a legal framework to ensure its implementation.

Last month, the second phase of discussions involving 30 political parties and the NCC was launched as political uncertainty and instability gripped the country.

The latest round of talks were aimed at completing the recommendations of various reform commissions set by the interim government and drafting the July Charter.