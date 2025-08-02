403
Iraqi Aggression Will Remain Milestone In Kuwait's History -- DM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah on Saturday said the anniversary of the August 2 (1990) Iraqi invasion of the country would remain a landmark in Kuwait's history.
Marking its 35th anniversary, the minister said in a statement the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and their heroic sacrifices in facing the insidious aggression embodied the solid national unity.
He hailed the great sacrifices by the blessed Kuwaiti martyrs who deemed Kuwait with their blood, and prayed for their souls.
Moreover, the minister of defense praised the eminent role of the political leadership for liberating the country from the occupation's claws, solidarity between the leadership and the people, the martyrs' sacrifices and the people's steadfastness.
He also noted that support by brotherly and friendly states was crucial for facing the aggression and liberating the State of Kuwait.
Furthermore, the minister affirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forced would remain ready and overhaul their capacities in line with their commitment to safeguard Kuwait and remain faithful to the martyrs, under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
