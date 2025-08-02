Montenegro Firmly Advances On Its Path To EU Membership
This collaboration led to the adoption of key laws from the European agenda, marking significant progress in the EU negotiation process.
Thanks to the strong cooperation between the Government and the Parliament, key laws from the EU agenda have been passed, paving the way to close several negotiation chapters by the end of the year.
Montenegro is demonstrating stability, determination, and commitment to the set goal – Montenegro as the 28th EU member, Deputy Prime Minister Ivanović stated.
He also highlighted that the progress made in fulfilling the obligations of the European agenda confirms the political will and institutional maturity needed for the successful conclusion of the accession negotiations.
