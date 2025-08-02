Makers Of Pawan Kalyan's Action Spectacle 'They Call Him OG' Make Sparks Fly With First Single 'Fire Storm'
DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its timeline on X to share the link to the first single. It wrote,“#FIRESTORM IS LIVE NOW... #OG#FireStorm #TheyCallHimOG"
Music director S Thaman delivers a power-packed foot tapping number in 'Fire Storm' that gives audiences a fairly good idea of the film's fiery pulse. The song at the very beginning itself makes it clear that OG stands for Ojas Gambheera.
Sung by Thaman S, Nazeeruddin and Bharathraj, Silambarasan TR ( Simbu ) and Deepak Blue, the song has Telugu lyrics by Vishwa and Srinivasa Mouli and English lyrics by Raja kumari. Interestingly, the song also has some Japanese lyrics that have been penned by Adviteeya Vojjala.
The visuals accompaniying the powerful number, shows that the film will have no dearth of action sequences.
The film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner - the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR - OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.
Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline“They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.
The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.
The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment