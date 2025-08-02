India Reshaping Its Industrial Landscape With Focus On Electric Mobility, Green Tech: PM Modi
Responding to an X post by Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, PM Modi wrote that "India is reshaping its industrial landscape with a strong focus on electric mobility, green technology and self-reliant manufacturing".
According to Kumaraswamy, India's industrial landscape is undergoing a transformation powered by the ethos of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
"Under PM Modi's leadership, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is building an ecosystem that is vibrant, self-reliant and aligned with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'," the minister posted.
"From electric mobility to advanced manufacturing, R and D-driven innovation to sustainable infrastructure, "we are empowering industries to scale globally while reducing import dependence," he added.
"Through initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive schemes, FAME, SMPEC, capital goods support programmes and e-bus deployment, India's heavy industries have grown manifold, ensuring inclusivity, innovation and sustainability," said the minister.
He further stated that "This is how we are shaping a future-ready India, creating jobs, and building technological excellence".
There are now a total of 29,277 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.
An allocation of Rs 2,000 crore has been made under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme to support the "setting up of adequate public charging infrastructure for various categories of electric vehicles" on a pan-India basis in consultation with ministries, states and other stakeholders.
Meanwhile, the government has supported a total of 18,84,905 electric vehicles (EVs) under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme till June 30 this year.
Under the FAME-II scheme, the government supported 16,29,600 vehicles. The FAME-II scheme sanctioned a total of Rs 912.50 crore for the installation of 9,332 EV PCS, out of which 8,885 EV PCS have been installed (as on June 30).
