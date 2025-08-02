403
Republika Srpska leader criticizes court ruling claiming it as political assault
(MENAFN) Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has sharply criticized a recent court ruling that upheld his prison sentence and political ban, denouncing it as a political assault on his region allegedly backed by the European Union.
The decision was made by an appeals court in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which reaffirmed a February sentence that imposed one year of imprisonment on Dodik, along with a six-year prohibition from holding office. The charges stemmed from his refusal to comply with decisions issued by Bosnia’s Constitutional Court and his rejection of directives from the Office of the High Representative (OHR), the international body charged with enforcing the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.
The court determined that Dodik acted unlawfully when he enacted legislation that nullified the authority of the international envoy within Republika Srpska and halted the enforcement of Bosnia’s Constitutional Court rulings in the entity. The international envoy in question, Christian Schmidt, is a German diplomat who currently serves as the head of the OHR.
Dodik, who has long accused the OHR of overstepping its mandate and infringing upon Republika Srpska’s autonomy, dismissed the ruling as illegitimate and politically motivated. He declared his intention to remain in his role as president of the Serb-majority entity.
“This is an attack on [Republika Srpska]! This is a purely political decision…” he said, according to various reports.
He further alleged that the EU orchestrated the verdict in an attempt to exert influence in the region while facing its own setbacks in areas such as the conflict in Ukraine and its trade tensions with the US. Dodik vowed to continue resisting what he described as external pressure and announced plans to seek diplomatic support from Serbia, Russia, and the United States.
