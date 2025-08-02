Putin To Meet Malaysian King In Moscow On Aug 6

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Aug 2 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold talks with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim on August 6 in Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday. The discussions, Putin's office detailed, will center around advancing Russian-Malaysian relations, along with key international and regional matters.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Sultan Ibrahim in Moscow on August 6. The meeting will address the enhancement of Russian-Malaysian ties and a range of pressing international and regional topics," the press statement from Moscow read.

Sultan Ibrahim, the current Malaysian King, will be visiting Russia from August 5 to August 10, on a State Visit, as reported by Russia's state-owned news agency, TASS.

Earlier this year, during a Kremlin meeting on May 14, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim conveyed an invitation from President Putin to Sultan Ibrahim, inviting him to visit the Russian Federation.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to the Russian President, emphasised that the Kremlin places high significance on its relationship with Malaysia. In light of this, a wide array of subjects are being organised in preparation for the upcoming talks between President Putin and Sultan Ibrahim.

Malaysia operates under a unique federal elective monarchy system. The King is chosen for a five-year term through a rotational election process involving the heads of the nine constituent states within the federation. Sultan Ibrahim, who previously served as the Sultan of Johor, assumed the position of leadership in 2024.

Diplomatic relations between the USSR and Malaysia were established on April 3, 1967. Malaysia declared its recognition of the Russian Federation as the successor of the Soviet Union on December 31, 1991.

Both countries maintain political dialogue, regular exchange of messages at the highest level and between the heads of the foreign ministries on current bilateral issues and the most urgent international problems.