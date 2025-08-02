Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian war-vessel resumes African tour

2025-08-02 05:08:44
(MENAFN) The Russian naval training ship Smolny has arrived in the Republic of the Congo as part of its ongoing regional tour, the Russian Embassy in Congo announced on Tuesday. The vessel, belonging to Russia’s Baltic Fleet, docked at Pointe-Noire port on Monday and was received with military honors. Onboard are about 400 crew members, including 200 naval cadets undergoing training.

Officials such as the Prefect of Pointe-Noire, the Commander of the First Military Region, and the deputy military attaché from the Russian Embassy in Angola welcomed the ship. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral naval cooperation. The visit also featured a musical event where Russian officers were warmly received by their Congolese counterparts.

Earlier in July, the Smolny made a second visit to Equatorial Guinea and, on July 23, stopped in São Tomé and Príncipe for official visits that included guided tours for armed forces, police, students, and Russian expatriates. Visitors toured the ship’s navigation and weapon systems and engaged with crew and cadets.

The ship’s tour will continue with planned stops in South Africa, Tanzania, and Vietnam before returning to Vladivostok in late September. This voyage follows last year’s African visits to countries such as Cameroon, Benin, South Africa, Namibia, and Angola.

In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed ongoing military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Brazzaville. Since 2019, Russian military specialists have been training Congolese forces in maintaining and operating Russian-supplied equipment.

