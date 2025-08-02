Inaugural Event Confirms Initial Supply Capacity Of Azerbaijani Gas To Syria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The initial phase is set to see a whopping 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas flowing from Azerbaijan to Syria, hitting the ground running, Trend reports.

This delivery is pivotal in revitalizing Syria's economic landscape and enhancing the quality of life, as the nation grapples with significant challenges in fulfilling domestic gas requirements, a consequence of protracted conflict and the degradation of its energy infrastructure.

To note, the curtain has risen on the inauguration ceremony for the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, paving the way for Azerbaijani gas to flow to Syria through Türkiye, all taking place in the quaint Yavuzlu village of Kilis province of Türkiye. The event gathered government representatives and officials from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Qatar.

Finalization of logistical frameworks for hydrocarbon conveyance was achieved through a newly executed memorandum of understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Syrian authorities. During the preliminary stage, it is projected that the annual export volume will reach approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The gaseous hydrocarbons will transit through Kilis at the Turkish frontier and subsequently arrive at the energy generation facilities in Aleppo and Homs, where they will be utilized for electrical output with an anticipated capacity ranging from approximately 1,200 to 1,300 megawatts.

The initiation of this novel energy conduit is perceived as a pivotal milestone in the revitalization of Syria's infrastructural landscape. The transmission of Azerbaijani natural gas via Türkiye to Syria is strategically designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of Syria's compromised electricity framework and to enhance Türkiye's objective of establishing itself as a pivotal regional energy nexus.

On July 12, 2025, amidst the diplomatic engagement of the Syrian Arab Republic's transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The accord was executed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR's Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, alongside Syria's Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir.