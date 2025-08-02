Trump Says US Nuclear Submarines Now 'Closer To Russia'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with Newsmax , according to Ukrinform.

Trump criticized the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, for his nuclear threats.

"Well, a former president of Russia who's now in charge of one of the most important councils, Medvedev, said some things that were very bad, talking about nuclear. And when you mention the word 'nuclear,' you know, my eyes light up and I say, 'We better be careful,' because it's the ultimate threat," Trump said.

Trump says he ordered nuclear submarine deployment to protect Americans

He stressed that Medvedev should not have made such statements.

"He shouldn't have said it. He's got a fresh mouth. He's said things in the past, too. And so we always want to be ready. And so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines. I just want to make sure that his words are only words and nothing more than that," Trump said.

When asked if the submarines are closer to Russia, Trump replied: "They're closer to Russia. Yeah, they're closer to Russia."

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev earlier accused Trump of "playing a game of ultimatums with Russia" and claimed he had no right to dictate terms of peace negotiations.

In response, Trump advised Medvedev to "watch his words" following the latter's recent public statements.

Trump also confirmed he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to be positioned "in the appropriate regions."

Photo: The White House