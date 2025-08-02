Gold Stabilizes Near Recent Lows As Markets Await Fed Decision

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) "> July 30, 2025 Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from Erkin Kamran - Traze CEO.

Gold prices held steady around USD 3,330 per ounce on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Investors continued to weigh the impact of easing trade tensions and resurging ETF inflows.

Gold-backed ETFs registered net inflows of 13.4 tonnes in the week ending July 25, the strongest weekly gain in a month, bringing total holdings to 3,639.4 tonnes globally. North America and Europe led the increase, reaching 1,871.6 tonnes and 1,379.4 tonnes respectively, reflecting renewed investor interest as prices consolidate.

Central bank demand remains another pillar of support. The World Gold Council's 2025 survey revealed that 95% of central banks expect global gold reserves to rise over the next year, providing a floor for the market.

On the macro front, attention turns to today's FOMC decision, where rates are expected to remain unchanged. Markets are focused on Powell's remarks for any clues on the Fed's monetary policy guidance. While dovish remarks could benefit the precious metal, a cautious approach might weigh on prices.

Meanwhile, easing trade tensions could weigh on gold, although some risks remain with US-China talks underway. Any setback could dampen market sentiment and prompt investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets like gold.

