MENAFN - Investor Ideas) "> August 1, 2025 Investorideas () a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including tech and bitcoin stocks reports on trading and news for social media stock Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT), one of the internet's largest sources of information.

The social media stock is trending today following financial results reported 194.82+34.24 ( +21.32% ) on the close of yesterday's trading. The stock is trading at $194.82, up 34.24, gaining 21.32% as of this report. The stock had a morning high of $196.67.

Reddit announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Reddit's complete financial results and management commentary can be found in its shareholder letter on Reddit's Investor Relations website at .

"Reddit is built for this moment. In a world where connection is increasingly rare, our communities show how valuable human conversation and knowledge really are," said Steve Huffman , Reddit Co-Founder and CEO. "We're focused on growing globally, scaling sustainably, and making Reddit the most trusted place on the internet."

Total revenue increased 78% year-over-year to $500 million, Ad revenue increased 84% year-over-year to $465 million, and Other revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $35 million

Gross margin was 90.8%, an improvement of 130 basis points from the prior year

Net income was $89 million, as compared to net loss of $(10) million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $167 million, an improvement of $127 million from the prior year

Operating cash flow was $111 million, an improvement of $83 million from the prior year

Free Cash Flow 1 was $111 million, an improvement of $84 million from the prior year

Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.48 and $0.45, respectively

Total fully diluted shares outstanding were 206.6 million as of June 30, 2025, up 0.3% from the prior quarter

