Karen Scott The Conversation
I am a professor of international law and have over 70 edited books/ journal articles and book chapters in the areas of international environmental law, law of the sea and Polar law. I am Editor-in-Chief of Ocean Development and International Law and was President of the Australian and New Zealand Society of International Law (2019 - 2023). I was Head of the School of Law from 2015 to 2018.Experience
-
–present
Professor in Law, University of Canterbury
-
1997
University of Nottingham, LLM
