Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Karen Scott The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
Professor in Law, University of Canterbury

I am a professor of international law and have over 70 edited books/ journal articles and book chapters in the areas of international environmental law, law of the sea and Polar law. I am Editor-in-Chief of Ocean Development and International Law and was President of the Australian and New Zealand Society of International Law (2019 - 2023). I was Head of the School of Law from 2015 to 2018.

Experience
  • –present Professor in Law, University of Canterbury
Education
  • 1997 University of Nottingham, LLM


MENAFN02082025000199003603ID1109875915

