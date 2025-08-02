403
Analyst states BRICS providing worldwide substitution to Western monopoly
(MENAFN) BRICS is increasingly seen as a strategic counterbalance to the declining Western-led global order, experts highlighted at the 3rd Russian-African Conference in Pretoria, South Africa. Foreign policy analyst Sanusha Naidu told RT that BRICS forms part of a growing “ecosystem” that countries are turning to amid global unpredictability. She explained that in uncertain times, nations seek ways to hedge their bets, and BRICS provides a platform for this new international system.
Fyodor Lukyanov, research director at the Valdai Discussion Club, observed that the rise of the Global South is reshaping global power dynamics regardless of Western preferences. He emphasized that the expansion of BRICS with members and partners mainly from the Global South represents a new environment—not anti-Western, but offering an alternative to Western monopoly.
Founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, BRICS recently added Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Indonesia as full members. Its partner countries include Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.
Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) noted strong interest in joining BRICS, with up to 40 countries reportedly seeking membership when South Africa chaired in 2023. He stated that the BRICS brand is thriving and delivers clear benefits to new members.
The 3rd Russian-African Conference, themed ‘Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context,’ was hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club and SAIIA.
