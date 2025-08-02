Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

2025-08-02 04:58:43
(MENAFN) Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano violently exploded on Friday, releasing a thick plume of ash reaching almost 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the sky, as reported by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

The ash plume's elevation surpassed 11.5 kilometers (7.1 miles) above sea level.

Currently, there are no confirmed injuries or fatalities.

Officials cautioned both residents and sightseers to maintain a distance of six to seven kilometers (3.7–4.3 miles) from the volcano’s vicinity.

Last November, an explosion from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki led to the deaths of at least nine individuals and caused injuries to many others.

The 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) peak also erupted earlier this year in March and July, though those incidents resulted in no reported harm.

This volcano forms a twin system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, located in the Flores Timur region.

Indonesia, home to 120 active volcanoes, lies along the “Ring of Fire,” a highly active zone of tectonic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean.

