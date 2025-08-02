403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump claims Obama was ‘mastermind’ behind Russiagate hoax
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has accused Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and others of orchestrating the Russiagate scandal to undermine his presidency, insisting they should face serious consequences. In a Friday interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump reacted to recently declassified documents from Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report annex, which links Clinton’s 2016 campaign and senior Obama-era officials to a coordinated effort to falsely associate Trump with Russia.
“I believe they should pay a heavy price,” Trump said, calling the affair one of the biggest scandals in US history. He claimed Obama was personally involved, approving and pushing Clinton’s plan to fabricate collusion claims, citing evidence released by Senator Chuck Grassley.
Trump described the entire campaign as a “totally fake” conspiracy that caused significant harm to innocent people and the nation. When asked about potential criminal charges against Clinton, Trump said he chose not to pursue them after winning the 2016 election, out of respect for the former First Lady, despite pressure from supporters.
“I had her in my sights but decided not to act because she’s an ex-president’s wife,” he explained. “But then they did the same to me—and they meant it.”
While demanding accountability, Trump emphasized he would leave decisions on indictments to Attorney General Pam Bondi, praising her work. The interview came after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents alleging Clinton operatives, aided by George Soros-linked groups, crafted the Trump-Russia narrative and expected FBI involvement.
“I believe they should pay a heavy price,” Trump said, calling the affair one of the biggest scandals in US history. He claimed Obama was personally involved, approving and pushing Clinton’s plan to fabricate collusion claims, citing evidence released by Senator Chuck Grassley.
Trump described the entire campaign as a “totally fake” conspiracy that caused significant harm to innocent people and the nation. When asked about potential criminal charges against Clinton, Trump said he chose not to pursue them after winning the 2016 election, out of respect for the former First Lady, despite pressure from supporters.
“I had her in my sights but decided not to act because she’s an ex-president’s wife,” he explained. “But then they did the same to me—and they meant it.”
While demanding accountability, Trump emphasized he would leave decisions on indictments to Attorney General Pam Bondi, praising her work. The interview came after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents alleging Clinton operatives, aided by George Soros-linked groups, crafted the Trump-Russia narrative and expected FBI involvement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment