Rwanda, DR Congo to enact peace deal brokered by US
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have launched the first steps toward enacting a peace deal brokered by the United States, following its signing in Washington on June 27.
According to statements released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the inaugural session of a bilateral oversight committee was held this week, bringing together officials from both nations. Observers from the United States, Qatar, the African Union Commission, and Togo—representing the African Union in a facilitation role—also took part in the meeting.
The two neighboring countries have experienced longstanding hostilities, largely driven by DR Congo’s accusations that Rwanda is fueling instability in its eastern provinces by supporting armed groups. These claims intensified earlier this year when M23 militants, alleged by Kinshasa to be backed by Kigali, captured several key mining areas, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu. Thousands were reportedly killed in the violence. While DR Congo’s position has received support from both the United Nations and other international actors, Rwandan officials continue to deny involvement. Kigali insists its troops are stationed near the border to counter threats posed by Congolese forces and Hutu militias tied to the 1994 genocide.
The peace deal outlines several deadlines: a full withdrawal of Rwandan forces within 90 days; the establishment of a joint security coordination body within 30 days; and a three-month monitoring period to confirm the troop pullout.
A senior adviser on African affairs to the US president said the implementation remains on schedule. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he noted that progress since April has been significant and aligned with expectations. “It’s not off track in any way,” he said, emphasizing that the current pace of development is consistent with the agreed timeline.
