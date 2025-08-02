Comet Browser To Fully Replace Recruiters, Admin Assistants: Perplexity AI CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, has claimed that the company's Comet browser might replace recruiters and administrative assistants completely from office work.

According to Srinivasan, the Comet browser, coupled with advanced language models, automated most recruitment tasks.

On The Verge podcast, he said a single prompt on the Comet browser can handle candidate sourcing, outreach, response tracking, and spreadsheet updates.

It even planned interviews by syncing calendars and generating meeting briefs, eliminating laborious manual follow-ups.“A recruiter's week's worth of work is just one prompt... It doesn't even have to be a prompt - it should be proactive,” Srinivas was quoted as saying.

He claimed that Comet and other technologies might achieve this level of automation in the near future. Srinivas predicted that AI agents, capable of managing schedules, paperwork, and follow-ups, will take on administrative roles as AI models continue to improve every month.

Currently, Comet is available only to paying users; however, Perplexity has started to offer limited access to free users. The Perplexity CEO had previously indicated that the basic browser may become widely available, but more advanced agent-based features will remain exclusive to premium users.

Apart from being a web browser, Comet advertised itself with Gen AI features that could create graphics, texts, and emails. It also can support AI agents that can reserve tickets for you by visiting a website.

Srinivas had earlier cautioned young professionals to swiftly adapt or risk falling behind as AI increasingly took over office tasks. Srinivas asserted that the employability of AI literates would undoubtedly increase, and he encouraged young people to dedicate their time to AI platforms instead of idly scrolling through Instagram.

Perplexity AI recently secured additional funding in a deal that values the company at $18 billion.