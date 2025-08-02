Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian drone attack leaves three people dead in Russia

2025-08-02 04:14:14
(MENAFN) A string of drone attacks attributed to Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of three individuals in different regions of Russia, as reported by local authorities. The strikes, which hit industrial areas and residential properties, also disrupted airport operations and prompted emergency measures.

In the southern part of the country, an "intense air assault" was reportedly neutralized by the military, with drones shot down across multiple districts. A facility in the town of Uglerodovskoye was struck, igniting a fire and leading to the death of a security guard, as detailed by a regional official. The fire was eventually brought under control.

Elsewhere, in central Russia’s Penza Region, a drone strike targeted a business site, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to two others, who are said to be in stable condition.

In another incident in the Samara Region, an elderly man was killed when drone fragments hit his summer home, causing a blaze. Officials responded by temporarily suspending mobile internet services in the affected area to manage the situation.

Airports in Penza, Saratov, and Tambov were briefly shut down as a precaution during the drone wave.

Defense authorities reported that a total of 112 drones were launched overnight, with most intercepted in the southern Rostov and Krasnodar regions.

Ukraine has been conducting drone operations deep inside Russian territory for several months, often hitting key infrastructure and residential locations. In response, Russian forces have continued their own strikes against what they describe as military-linked sites in Ukraine, asserting that civilians are not the intended targets.

