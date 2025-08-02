CM Nitish Lays Foundation Stone For 2 Major Road, Bridge Projects In Patna
These projects aim to address long-standing issues of traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city's key residential areas.
A video released by the government on the occasion showcased how the new roads built over the drains will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, signalling a revolutionary shift in Patna's traffic management.
Speaking at the event, CM Nitish said: "This initiative is a major step towards solving Patna's traffic woes and making urban mobility safer and more efficient. These smart and modern roads will significantly ease daily travel for citizens and also provide safe routes for pedestrians."
In addition to the foundation stone ceremony, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kurji Nala Nirman Yojana, a Rs 181 crore project, and launched a Rs 91 crore scheme for the reconstruction of Anandpuri Nala. These schemes are expected to improve drainage systems, prevent chronic waterlogging, and ease traffic flow in dense residential zones.
The event was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen, other cabinet ministers, and senior administrative officials, all of whom emphasised the importance of the timely completion of these infrastructure projects.
CM Kumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to development, particularly in an election year.
"We are ensuring that development work does not slow down. Our aim is to transform Patna into a modern metropolis with robust infrastructure and improved quality of life," he said.
Notably, Rajiv Nagar and Anandpuri have long suffered from frequent waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks.
With the completion of these drainage and road projects, a substantial improvement in daily life and urban transport is anticipated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment