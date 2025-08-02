Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano Eruption Sends Ash 10km High


2025-08-02 03:26:29
(MENAFN) Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted on Friday, sending a massive ash cloud soaring nearly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from its summit, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation reported.

The eruption’s column reached a height of over 11.5 kilometers (7.1 miles) above sea level.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties from the eruption.

Authorities have issued urgent warnings for both locals and tourists to avoid the area within a 6 to 7-kilometer (3.7 to 4.3 miles) radius of the volcano.

This latest eruption comes after a deadly event last November, which claimed at least nine lives and injured dozens. In contrast, previous eruptions in March and July did not result in fatalities.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki, standing at 1,584 meters (5,197 feet), is part of a twin volcano system, alongside Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, located in the district of Flores Timur.

Indonesia is home to 120 active volcanoes and sits on the "Ring of Fire," a volatile seismic zone encircling the Pacific Basin.

