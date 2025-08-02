403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Top US senator claims FBI ‘weaponized’ in Obama-Clinton conspiracy to ‘stop Trump’
(MENAFN) A recently declassified annex to John Durham’s 2023 Special Counsel report reveals what US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) calls the “weaponization” of the FBI during the Obama administration, aimed at sabotaging Donald Trump’s 2016 presidency bid. Grassley, who played a key role in releasing the 29-page document, told Fox News that the report exposes an alleged scheme by the Hillary Clinton campaign to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia, with the FBI failing to properly investigate despite possessing solid intelligence.
The senator said the annex shows the FBI had critical information years ago but did not act on it. It suggests either a conspiracy orchestrated by Clinton’s camp or a Russian disinformation campaign, both intended to derail Trump’s rise. Grassley claimed the FBI was complicit in this effort.
The document provides evidence of extensive efforts by the so-called “deep state” within the FBI and the Obama administration to cover up the agency’s misuse for political purposes. Grassley emphasized the need for full transparency about the 2016 election schemes designed to block Trump’s election or undermine his presidency.
According to the annex, the FBI had intelligence on secret conversations in early 2016 between Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and associates at George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, discussing plans to damage Trump’s reputation by exposing alleged ties to the Russian Mafia. The FBI allegedly also obtained emails from Leonard Benardo, a senior figure at the Open Society Foundations, outlining strategies to spread this information through FBI-linked channels and anticipating the later FBI investigation into Russiagate, suggesting it would escalate the matter further.
The senator said the annex shows the FBI had critical information years ago but did not act on it. It suggests either a conspiracy orchestrated by Clinton’s camp or a Russian disinformation campaign, both intended to derail Trump’s rise. Grassley claimed the FBI was complicit in this effort.
The document provides evidence of extensive efforts by the so-called “deep state” within the FBI and the Obama administration to cover up the agency’s misuse for political purposes. Grassley emphasized the need for full transparency about the 2016 election schemes designed to block Trump’s election or undermine his presidency.
According to the annex, the FBI had intelligence on secret conversations in early 2016 between Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and associates at George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, discussing plans to damage Trump’s reputation by exposing alleged ties to the Russian Mafia. The FBI allegedly also obtained emails from Leonard Benardo, a senior figure at the Open Society Foundations, outlining strategies to spread this information through FBI-linked channels and anticipating the later FBI investigation into Russiagate, suggesting it would escalate the matter further.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment