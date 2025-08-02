Pahalgam Attack Avenged With Lord Shiva's Blessings: PM Modi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Varanasi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

“My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Modi said while addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

“My promise to avenge 'Sindoor' of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev,” he said, adding,“I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev.”

The prime minister also stressed that the“unity of 140 crore countrymen” became the“strength of Operation Sindoor”.

The prime minister is in Varanasi - his Lok Sabha constituency for the third term running - to inaugurate and lay foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore and to distribute the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi worth Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.70 eligible farmers nationwide.

