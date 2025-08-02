War Update: 172 Combat Clashes On Frontline In Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook update on the operational situation as of 08:00 Saturday, August 2.

Russian forces launched 70 airstrikes, deploying 116 guided aerial bombs. In total, they conducted 5,859 attacks, including 62 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,766 kamikaze drones targeting Ukrainian positions and civilian areas.

Airstrikes were reported near the settlements of Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kherson and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

SBU detains Russian agent preparing saboteur infiltration toward Sumy

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck seven concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment, and destroyed two Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched eight attacks. The enemy carried out 14 airstrikes using 24 guided bombs and fired a total of 445 times, including seven strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian army conducted four assaults, particularly in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Kamianka.

Ten enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. The Defense Forces successfully repelled assaults near Holubivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 20 assaults, attempting to advance near Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector , six enemy attacks targeted Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and in the direction of Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops conducted six assaults near Diliyivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandr-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 66 enemy attacks near Popov Yar, Maiak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops launched one unsuccessful attack near Kamianske. Ukrainian positions remain intact despite intensified enemy activity in the area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions seven times, but all attacks were repelled.

No combat engagements were reported in the Huliaipole sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

According to Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 2, 2025, amount to approximately 1,055,210 personnel.