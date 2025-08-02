Ukrainian Air Defense Destroys 45 Of 53 Russian Drones Overnight
Beginning at 18:00 on Friday, Russia deployed 53 UAVs, including 45 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy drones. These were launched from multiple directions-Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk in Russia, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea. Additionally, eight high-speed jet-powered UAVs were launched from the Bryansk region.
The attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,010 troops in war against Ukraine
As of 09:00 on Saturday, August 2, preliminary data confirmed that 45 UAVs had been destroyed, including eight jet-powered drones and 37 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones. Eight UAVs were intercepted across five locations, with debris from downed drones falling in two areas.
As earlier reported, on August 1, Russian forces launched a series of drone and artillery strikes across the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three civilians and causing damage to residential and infrastructure sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment