Ukrainian Air Defense Destroys 45 Of 53 Russian Drones Overnight

Beginning at 18:00 on Friday, Russia deployed 53 UAVs, including 45 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy drones. These were launched from multiple directions-Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk in Russia, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea. Additionally, eight high-speed jet-powered UAVs were launched from the Bryansk region.

The attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Saturday, August 2, preliminary data confirmed that 45 UAVs had been destroyed, including eight jet-powered drones and 37 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones. Eight UAVs were intercepted across five locations, with debris from downed drones falling in two areas.

As earlier reported, on August 1, Russian forces launched a series of drone and artillery strikes across the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three civilians and causing damage to residential and infrastructure sites.