Turkmenbashi Airport To Get Back In Saddle With Passenger Flights Starting August 11

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenbashi International Airport is set to resume operations and begin accepting passenger aircraft again starting August 11, 2025, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan Airlines press service.

The first phase of resumption will include flights on the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi-Ashgabat route. These flights will operate until September 1, 2025, as part of a phased reactivation plan.

Previously, on May 19, 2025, Turkmenistan Airlines suspended flights to Turkmenbashi due to ongoing repair work at the airport. This caused a bit of a hiccup in services on a few domestic routes, such as Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi, Mary-Turkmenbashi, and Dashoguz-Turkmenbashi.

International carriers also experienced significant repercussions as well. It is noteworthy that the Belarusian carrier Belavia has strategically realigned its Minsk-Turkmenbashi-Minsk operational route to Balkanabat International Airport amidst the ongoing maintenance phase.