Azerbaijani Gas Link With Syria Steels Our Brotherhood And Energy Co-Op - Turkish Official
During the ancillary discussions surrounding the inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Dönmez articulated his profound sense of pride in contributing to what he characterized as a pivotal milestone in the energy sector.
"I am honored to be part of such a historic event. The export of Azerbaijani gas to Syria through our country marks a significant step forward and will further deepen our energy ties with this brotherly nation.
I sincerely hope Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to support Syria's reconstruction and enhance its energy security," he said.
